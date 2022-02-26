Gigantyczny wybuch i słup ognia pod Kijowem! [WIDEO]

27 lutego 2022 00:29 | Aktualności | Brak komentarzy

Niepokojące informacje płyną z miejscowości Wasilkowo w obwodzie kijowskim, gdzie rakieta trafiła w magazyny ropy. Był potężny wybuch a następnie słup ognia i dymu. Aktualnie nie wiadomo czy są ranni. 

https://twitter.com/sh_shsherwan1/status/1497716429029838854?s=21
„Duże słupy dymu na niebie i intensywny ogień.

Burmistrz Wasilkowa potwierdził, że skład ropy płonie w wyniku trafienia pociskiem wroga” – informuje NEXTA.

Uwaga! Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone. Kopiując treści i grafikę z naszej strony akceptujesz warunki umowy licencyjnej.

Copyright © 2016-2019 warszawawpigulce.pl  ∗  Polityka prywatności  ∗  Powered by BLUEICE Warszawę w Pigułce obsługuje Biuro Rachunkowe MP-Consulting i Partnerzy s.c.