Gigantyczny wybuch i słup ognia pod Kijowem! [WIDEO]
Niepokojące informacje płyną z miejscowości Wasilkowo w obwodzie kijowskim, gdzie rakieta trafiła w magazyny ropy. Był potężny wybuch a następnie słup ognia i dymu. Aktualnie nie wiadomo czy są ranni.
❗️New video from Vasilkova
Thick pillars of smoke in the sky and intense fire
❗️Mayor Vasilkova confirmed that an oil depot is on fire as a result of an enemy missile hit pic.twitter.com/qax74X5MNm
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
https://twitter.com/sh_shsherwan1/status/1497716429029838854?s=21
„Duże słupy dymu na niebie i intensywny ogień.
Burmistrz Wasilkowa potwierdził, że skład ropy płonie w wyniku trafienia pociskiem wroga” – informuje NEXTA.
Another video of the fire at the oil depot in #Vasylkiv has appeared pic.twitter.com/Lho7iZAzpx
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
❗️ A massive explosion in #Kyiv
It is reported that an oil depot near #Vasylkiv is on fire as a result of the strike. If this is true, a large-scale technogenic and environmental catastrophe is possible. pic.twitter.com/Yq1mx6ZNKZ
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
